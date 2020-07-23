No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation system, says Dr Bloomfield

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation system today, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Dr Bloomfield provided the update at today's 1pm briefing alongside Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

Five cases have recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 22 in New Zealand. No one is recieving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

There were 2419 tests carried out yesterday, bringing the total number to 448,786 since the outbreak began.

Most of yesterday's tests were done in the community, which Dr Bloomfield says was good news.

"We're continuing to work closely with the sector on ways to increase testing rates," he says.

Mr Hipkins says they don't expect testing levels to return to their peak of around 12,000 to 13,000, instead aiming for around 4000 tests each day.

Recently there have been days with less than 1000 tests.

"We don't need to be above 13,000 if we don't have a need," he says, adding that it's likely testing would be increased if there were cases in the community.

It's been 83 days since the last case of locally acquired community transmission, Dr Bloomfield says.

Unlike earlier on, people awaiting the results of their tests don't need to isolate for 48 hours - as they wait for their result - unless they're in a high risk group, such as having contact with international arrivals.

Dr Bloomfield says it's important people understand that so they're not concerned about using up their sick leave while waiting for the test results.