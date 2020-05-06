No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ for 11th day in a row, still one active case

There remains just one active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand with another day of no new cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

Testing for walk-in patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty

It's the 11th day a row the country has recorded no new cases of Covid-19.

There were also no new deaths reported today, with the national death toll remaining at 22.

Yesterday, there were 654 lab tests carried out, bringing the total number of tests completed to date in New Zealand to 282,263. The lower testing number is typical for a public holiday.

There is no one in New Zealand hospitals seeking treatment or care for Covid-19.

However, in a statement, the Ministry of Health reminded Kiwis that if they have any respiratory symptoms they should seek advice from Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting tested. Testing is free.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 482,000 registrations – up by 6000 since yesterday.