No new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, Hamilton community case deemed historical

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation or community today after 2579 tests were processed yesterday.

Staff at a NZ quarantine facility. Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of active cases remains at 66.

It comes as the Hamilton community case announced on Saturday, linked to Auckland's Pullman Hotel facility, has been discharged after being deemed historical and is not infectious, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry released a statement today saying genomic sequencing on the latest community case was inconclusive "due to the very small amount of viral material in the sample".

The test will be re-run later this week.

New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel

"Genomic sequencing is one of a range of factors, alongside clinical history, PCR test results and serology in considering whether cases are historical," the statement said.

"The local public health unit has considered these factors in making its clinical assessment of the case."

Further detail around genomic sequencing is expected later this week.

The now-empty Pullman Hotel facility is under review after five community cases have been linked to the Auckland hotel.

Last of returnees at Pullman Hotel to leave tomorrow, as investigation into MIQ facility continues

Meanwhile, the Covid Tracer app now has 2,559,151 users after Government pleas to keep Kiwis scanning over summer to avoid another outbreak.

Poster scans have reached 173,583,645 and users have created 7,100,714 manual diary entries, according to the ministry.