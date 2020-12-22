No new cases of Covid-19 in community, two in MIQ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, but two new cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health reports.

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced five new close or close plus contacts linked to the border worker who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The Menzies Aviation employee cleaned high-risk planes arriving from overseas, including the aircraft that an infected traveller arrived on.

Genomic sequencing revealed earlier this week identified the infection as the highly infectious UK strain of the virus. The infection is linked to a passenger who landed in New Zealand on 10 April.

A significant shake-up of the country’s managed isolation system was also announced yesterday - set to separate returnees arriving on different dates to reduce the risk of transmission while in MIQ.

The trans-Tasman bubble freed up hundreds of spaces in managed isolation, allowing the Government to restrict all returnees arriving within a 96-hour window to one facility.

New Zealand’s created a new category for what’s now deemed as "very high risk" countries, restricting travel to just citizens, their partners and children.

Skyrocketing case numbers has led to the Government shifting the likes of India, Pakistan, Brazil and Papua New Guinea into the category.

An outbreak in Western Australia last night has also prompted the Government to halt quarantine-free travel with the state. Perth has entered a three-day lockdown.