No new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, two in managed isolation

There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Both cases are imported cases detected in a managed isolation facility.

One of the positive cases arrived on a flight from Germany on September 21 via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

The other person arrived on a flight from the Philippines via Taiwan on September 23.

Both individuals tested positive on day three testing and have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are no new cases of the virus in the community today.

One person is receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital. The patient is in isolation on a general ward.

All passengers linked to a charter flight from Christchurch to Auckland where three family members later tested positive have been tested, barring a young child. A risk assessment, including the child’s parent testing negative, has determined the child is considered low risk and no test is currently required.

Of those tested, all results came back negative.

There are now 59 active cases of Covid-19, of which 32 are in managed isolation and 27 are community cases.

Health Ministry laboratories have processed 5,746 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 948,942.

New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1477.

