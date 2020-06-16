TODAY |

No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

No new Covid-19 cases were recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

There are still 18 active cases of the virus, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.

The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand is 1180.

There were also no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.

Yesterday, more than 3700 tests for the coronavirus were carried out, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to over 409,000.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.



New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
2
'Absolute tragedy' - Witnesses sought to fatal South Auckland hit-and-run
3
Auckland shivers through coldest day of the year so far
4
Beauden Barrett confirms Blues departure for lucrative one-year deal in Japan - 'It made sense to go next year'
5
Dunedin mayor wants mature conversation about returning Kiwis, after National MP accused of racism
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
01:02

'Absolute tragedy' - Witnesses sought to fatal South Auckland hit-and-run

Four schools getting major upgrades, costing $126 million

United States' daily Covid-19 tally hits all-time high of more than 50,000