No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand

No new Covid-19 cases were recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There are still 18 active cases of the virus, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.

The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand is 1180.

There were also no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.

Yesterday, more than 3700 tests for the coronavirus were carried out, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to over 409,000.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.




