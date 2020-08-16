No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in New Zealand today

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Source: 1 NEWS

All of the confirmed cases, however, were detected in a managed isolation facility in Rotorua.

There are no new community cases today.

The Ministry of Health released the latest numbers in its daily update this afternoon as no 1pm press conference was held.

The three imported cases are a man in his 30s and two children who arrived together from Dubai on September 9.

They have all been in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua and tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing around day three of their stay.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health revealed a healthcare worker from the Auckland quarantine facility had been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.

Today it was announced the person was most likely exposed to the virus at the facility. However, a clear epidemiological link to an existing case is still being determined.

An investigation into how the infection happened will continue, and a review of infection prevention and control processes is also underway.

There are up to 94 possible close contacts being followed up from the three gym classes at Les Mills that the healthcare worker attended.

Of that number, 72 have been confirmed as close contacts, 71 of which have already been contacted and are self-isolating. Contact has not yet been made with the remaining person.

The Ministry of Health says most people have also been tested.

As of today there are four people who remain in hospital with Covid-19.

One person is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in isolation on a ward in Middlemore. Two people are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

