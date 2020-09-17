No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ for third day running

There are no new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health did, however, report seven new cases in managed isolation facilities. With the exception of one arrival from Uzbekistan, all cases were detected as a result of day three testing.

A child aged between one and four who arrived from India was among the new cases in managed isolation.

The case who arrived from Uzbekistan on September 14 was tested in Hamilton after appearing symptomatic.

Four people are in hospital - one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. All are in isolation on a ward and none are in ICU.

Fifty-four people linked to the latest community cluster remain at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland. This includes 23 people who tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Yesterday and on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported no new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community and one new case in managed isolation.

It also comes as a man broke out of a managed isolation facility in Rotorua last night, and was found 30 minutes later.

Initial indications are that the man exited through a fenced area but there is no information to suggest at this stage he had contact with anyone while outside the facility, authorities said.

read more Man breaks out of managed isolation facility in Rotorua, found 30 minutes later





The total number of active cases is 77. Of those, 33 are imported cases in quarantine facilities, and 44 are community cases.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1458.

The total national death toll from the virus remains at 25.

There are now 2,228,300 users registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app. To date, 18 contact alerts have been issued through the app to let people know they may have been exposed to an active case.

