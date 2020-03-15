No new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today

No new cases of coronavirus have been announced in New Zealand today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the number remains at eight confirmed Covid-19 cases and two probable cases.

The two cases that were announced yesterday were a man in his 60s visiting from Australia, and a woman in her 30s who travelled from Denmark to Queenstown.

The man is now symptom-free, but had actually been tested for the virus in Australia prior to flying to New Zealand. He remains in isolation with two family members who are not sick.

Meanwhile, the woman who was unwell and hospitalised for one night because of the virus has since been discharged and is recovering in monitored self-isolation.

READ MORE Travellers arrive back in New Zealand before coronavirus restrictions come into force

The Ministry of Health says contact tracing on flights has now changed to be the two seats in all directions: front, back, both sides and diagonal.

It says the change is supported by current evidence and is in line with the approach taken by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In both cases, public health staff are conducting contact tracing from flights and have requested that close contacts stay in isolation for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

READ MORE Health Director-General 'disappointed' man with coronavirus travelled to NZ while awaiting test results

Healthline is also aware of the seat numbers and will be able to advise anyone on the flight, if they are considered a close or casual contact.