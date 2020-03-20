No new cases for 15 days, just one Covid-19 patient remains

The Ministry of Health has confirmed for a 15th day in a row that there are no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, and just one active case remains.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1504, with the number of recovered cases at 1481.

No were no additional deaths overnight and no one is receiving hospital care.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out to date in New Zealand is 291,994 - up 3007 from yesterday.

The low numbers have fuelled talk of a move to Level 1 next week, and of the potential for a Trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, both of which are being discussed by the government.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether a move to Level 1 will take place.

The Ministry of Health said in today's release that "we are increasingly confident we have no community transmission which supports our ongoing move down through our Alert levels"