TODAY |

No need for concern after Northland sighting of highly venomous snake, DOC expert says

Source:  1 NEWS

There is no need for any concern after a sighting of a native yellow-bellied sea snake in Northland over the weekend, a Department of Conservation (DOC) expert has said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

DOC’s Clinton Duffy says there is no need for concern after Northland resident Samantha Cooper discovered a live yellow-bellied sea snake on Tokerau Beach, in Doubtless Bay. Source: Breakfast

Technical adviser for marine species Clinton Duffy appeared on Breakfast after Northland resident Samantha Cooper discovered a live sea snake on Tokerau Beach, in Doubtless bay, over the weekend.

Duffy said it was incredibly rare for the snake, which is one of three species seen in New Zealand waters, to bite humans.

“There are at least two species of bandit sea snake we see as well,” he said.

“It would kill you [if it bit you]. They’re much more venomous than a cobra. [But] they have tiny rear-mounted fags, [so] they have to get on and have a good chew before they can break skin."

The snakes are most commonly seen in the warm waters in Northland, Duffy said.

“It’s incredibly uncommon for someone to be bitten by a sea snake but if they do it’s incredibly serious.”

People should not touch the snake if they see them, but bites were so rare that it was not necessary for New Zealand to source anti-venom.

“Just leave them alone and let the local DOC officer know,” Duffy advised.

“It [is] incredibly rare [to see a bite]. No one has died from a sea snake bite in Australia, for example.”

New Zealand
Animals
Northland
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:02
No need for concern after Northland sighting of highly venomous snake, DOC expert says
2
Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down by a dodgy roofer and insurance company
3
Ten members of same family all studying at University of Otago
4
Labour's Kiri Allan reveals racial abuse while undergoing cervical cancer treatment
5
Rest home told to apologise to family after man dies six months after being admitted
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead after car hits tree in Rotorua

Morning Briefing May 4: Officials outline rules for new travel bubble
00:16

Man charged over bomb threat yesterday that caused Cook Strait ferry evacuations
02:00

New home urgently needed for old Upper Hutt printing presses