No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations

A big shakeup is on the way for divorce law in New Zealand with more than 100 recommendations revealed today by the Law Commission.

Currently the family home is usually divided equally after a separation.

However, in cases where one person owned the home before the relationship it's recommended only the amount it increased in value during the marriage should be split.

The report also proposes that partners should share income for a period after the relationship ends.

The Government will decide later in the year which recommendations they'll adopt.

