 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

No longer a novelty - take a spin in a $275,000 Tesla

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport

Electric cars started as a novelty, but they're now a dead set reality.

They're making big inroads into our consciousness, and pockets, with numerous manufacturers making plans for a piece of Elon Musk's pie.

And today the billionaire inventor announced he wants to take Tesla private, creating all sorts of stock market chaos.

But behind the headlines are the cars.

Seven Sharp car-buff Michael Holland took the driver's seat in a $275,000 Tesla electric car - once he worked out how to charge it. 

Play the video above to see how the reporter got on in the impressive vehicle, one of 400-odd now on New Zealand roads. 

Car-buff Michael Holland took a seat in the impressive vehicle, once he worked out how to charge it. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Video: Ugly altercation between security staff, woman and her daughter at Westfield Manukau City

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
2

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
3

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
4

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

5

Nurse in Samoa charged after two babies die shortly after receiving MMR vaccine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:34
While here coaching language might be a bit colourful, netball is her passion and seeing women succeed is her goal.

Award-winning Dunedin netball coach does it to encourage 'confidence and self worth' in girls

01:55
The collapse of two academic institutions has seen a group of students possibly having to leave New Zealand without the diplomas they’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars on.

Devastated Indian students have qualifications held back by NZQA for a second time - 'We don't have any options'
04:12
Some property managers are asking prospective tenants to hand over bank statements.

Asking prospective tenants for bank statements unethical, critics say
03:43
Cafe owner Faith simply says she has clear rules about where prams can park, in the interests of making things easy for everyone.

Wellington cafe owner slammed by mums over pram policy speaks out - 'I never banned buggies!'

Watch: Meet the man behind AJ Hackett's insane new Queenstown attraction

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

The Nevis Catapult, AJ Hackett Bungy's latest attraction for thrill seekers, officially opened to the public yesterday near Queenstown.

Flinging riders 150 metres across a ravine, the horizontal bungy is a world first and has been in the works since they opened their first jump 30 years ago.

The catapult has already received international attention and it's hoped it could be a yet another drawcard for the region.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe sat down for a one on one exclusive with the man behind the bungy, whose name isn't in the company title. 

The pioneering adventure company has just opened its latest attraction – The Nevis. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:56
The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men.

NZ-born English cricketer Ben Stokes the 'main aggressor' in nightclub brawl, witness tells court

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story wins children's book award

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

The non-fiction book, Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story, has taken out the top honour at the Children and Young Adult book awards.

A ceremony was held on the marae at Te Papa tonight.

Aoteraroa, by Christchurch-based writer and illustrator Gavin Bishop, won the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year award as well as the non-fiction prize.

Judge Jeannie Skinner called the book "masterful".

"It's ... a work of art that bears repeated and thoughtful reading and viewing of its vibrant and informative illustrations, a book of enduring significance in the canon of New Zealand children's literature.

"We've seen nothing quite like it in New Zealand children's publishing."

But before the adults had their fun at the awards ceremony, a group of school students invaded Wellington City library.

They listened to talks by authors and went on a treasure hunt for illustrators who were dotted around the library.

Tino, 11, said he enjoyed meeting the adults behind the books.

"It was really fun. They're just telling us all about the books and all that stuff, they're really cool. I love books, I like action ones."

Ashmi, 8, enjoyed meeting the authors but struggled to pick a favourite book.

"I'm reading lots of books at once but I'm not sure which books I mostly like."

Cardinal McKeefry School teacher Laura Thomsen said her students were avid readers.

"They love stories that are about New Zealand and that are about important themes.

"You talk to any of the kids in our school and they live in the library really."

The full list of 2018 winners:

Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award $7,500

Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop (Penguin Random House)

Picture Book Award $7,500

I Am Jellyfish, written and illustrated by Ruth Paul (Penguin Random House)

Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction $7500

How to Bee, by Bren MacDibble (Allen & Unwin)

Copyright Licencing Award for Young Adult Fiction $7500

In the Dark Spaces, by Cally Black (Hardie Grant Egmont)

Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction $7500

Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop (Penguin Random House)

Russell Clark Award for Illustration $7500

Giants, Trolls, Witches, Beasts, written and illustrated by Craig Phillips (Allen & Unwin)

Best First Book Award $2000

My New Zealand Story: Dawn Raid, by Pauline (Vaeluaga) Smith (Scholastic New Zealand)

Wright Family Foundation Te Kura Pounamu Award for the best book in te reo Māori $7500

Tu Meke Tūī!, by Malcolm Clarke, translated Evelyn Tobin, illustrated by FLOX (aka Hayley King) (Mary Egan Publishing)

Gavin Bishop with his book 'Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story'. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture