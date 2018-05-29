 

No link between third-hand exposure to meth and adverse health effects: new report

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

A new report has found no evidence that third-hand exposure to methamphetamine causes adverse health effects.

Professor Sir Peter Gluckman said the risk of encountering methamphetamine on residential surfaces at levels that might cause harm is “extremely low”.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister’s chief science advisor Professor Sir Peter Gluckman was asked to assess "all the available scientific and medical literature about the risks of exposure to meth residue" by the Housing Minister Phil Twyford late last year.

Housing New Zealand alone over the last four years has spent $100 million on testing and decontamination with testing costs range from $500 to $5000 per residence and remediation costs from $2000 to $50,000, according to Minister Twyford.

Sir Peter said work went on to establish what was a safe level of cleaning in houses that had been used as clan labs, and "the easiest way to measure that was to measure the level of methamphetamine left after cleaning."

"This has been the most detailed analysis that our office has done in nine years. We’ve spent more time on this particular matter and getting to the bottom of it than on anything else."

Sir Peter said the risk of encountering methamphetamine on residential surfaces at levels that might cause harm is "extremely low" and that "testing is not warranted in most cases."

He said that remediation, according to the New Zealand standard, is appropriate only for identified former meth labs and properties where excessive meth use, as indicated by high levels of methamphetamine contamination, has been determined.

Mr Twyford said he expects, pending Cabinet agreement, that there will be a public consultation document on meth regulations later this year.

