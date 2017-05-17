 

This is no laughing matter: Massive inflatable clown blocks Pukekohe road

Fire crews spent part of this morning wrestling the clown and deflating it after it had blown onto the road.
00:45
1
Delray Sanders lost three family members to Cleveland gunman James Henderson, including a pregnant sister.

Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

00:42
2
Matty needed an umbrella today, and so will many of you.

Watch: 'I love my job, I love my job, I love my job' - wind and rain buffeted Matty McLean delivers one of his best live crosses ever

03:32
3
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

00:25
4
A 16-year-old boy in the US died from a 'caffeine-induced' cardiac arrest.

Teen collapsed and died in classroom after caffeine overdose, coroner rules

03:12
5
Matty McLean has the weather details you need to know, but be warned, the conditions are looking unpleasant.

'Pack your raincoat, there's a fair amount of rain coming our way'- wild weather tears through country

02:02
The claims come as Bill English heads to Asia to talk trade.

Bill English takes advice on whether North Korea's missiles could reach NZ

The revelation comes ahead of Bill English's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


01:59
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

02:00
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.


 
