No lake, no problem: Napier wakeboarder tears up local creek with help of winch

A Napier local was seen trying out a novel form of wakeboarding today - pulling himself along a local creek using a powered winch.

Pete Jordan was looking out his window on Te Awa Avenue near the Awatoto golf course when he noticed the young man.

"This morning opposite the 18th hole of the golf course - wake boarding no less - Love it!!" he wrote.

Mr Jordan said it appeared he was being pulled along by "a small portable petrol powered winch anchored with pegs at the end of the creek."