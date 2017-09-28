No inquiry into forced Maori land sales

A petition to have an inquiry into the forced acquisition of Maori land under the Public Works Act has been declined by the Maori Affairs Committee.

Source: 1 NEWS

Renowned author Patricia Grace won her court battle with the government to stop the forced sale of her land for the Kapiti Expressway but was concerned that Maori land was still being forcibly acquired under the Act.

Grace and then Green MP Catherine Delahunty took an almost 5000-strong petition to the Maori Affairs Committee to request Maori land be exempt from compulsory acquisition for public works.

The petition included a request for an inquiry into Maori land taken under the Act, which was declined, according to the committee's decision published today.

The report concluded that compulsorily acquisition of Maori land "could do with further consideration in future Maori land reforms".

Ms Delahunty told the committee the concern was the Crown would often seek agreement to acquire collectively owned land with only some of the owners.

She also referred to findings from the Waitangi Tribunal that compulsory acquisition was a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Grace provided supporting anecdotal evidence that while her family were able to protect their land by changing its status to reserve land, she was concerned that other whanau land was still acquired to build the expressway.