 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


No inquiry into forced Maori land sales

share

Source:

NZN

A petition to have an inquiry into the forced acquisition of Maori land under the Public Works Act has been declined by the Maori Affairs Committee.

Ngai Taiwhakaea has come to a deal with the club to right what it calls a historical wrong.

Source: 1 NEWS

Renowned author Patricia Grace won her court battle with the government to stop the forced sale of her land for the Kapiti Expressway but was concerned that Maori land was still being forcibly acquired under the Act.

Grace and then Green MP Catherine Delahunty took an almost 5000-strong petition to the Maori Affairs Committee to request Maori land be exempt from compulsory acquisition for public works.

The petition included a request for an inquiry into Maori land taken under the Act, which was declined, according to the committee's decision published today.

The report concluded that compulsorily acquisition of Maori land "could do with further consideration in future Maori land reforms".

Ms Delahunty told the committee the concern was the Crown would often seek agreement to acquire collectively owned land with only some of the owners.

She also referred to findings from the Waitangi Tribunal that compulsory acquisition was a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Grace provided supporting anecdotal evidence that while her family were able to protect their land by changing its status to reserve land, she was concerned that other whanau land was still acquired to build the expressway.

Only five per cent of New Zealand land is collectively owned Maori land, the report said.

Related

Politics

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:01
1
National's newly elected leader says his party will be an alternative government in waiting.

LIVE: Simon Bridges calls Government 'weak and experimental' in first address as National Party leader

2
National Party MP Simon Bridges talking to media

Live stream: National's Simon Bridges to speak after party elects him their first Maori leader

01:38
3
Bridges, elected leader today, is the first person of Maori descent to lead the National Party.

'Caucus has an incredible depth of talent'- National's first Maori leader, Simon Bridges, says he's ready to aim up at 'struggling' Government

01:35
4
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

00:15
5
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

02:01
National's newly elected leader says his party will be an alternative government in waiting.

LIVE: Simon Bridges calls Government 'weak and experimental' in first address as National Party leader

The 56-member caucus met for a secret ballot to decide which of the five candidates would be elected as leader this morning.

00:15
The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman.

01:35
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

01:33

Winston Peters given newly-revived ministerial role of nuclear disarmament

"The greatest challenge we have today comes from North Korea, situated right here in our region," Jacinda Ardern said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 