No immediate plans to relocate child sex offenders housed in South Auckland suburb

The Department of Corrections says it has no immediate plans to relocate any of the child sex offenders currently housed in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu.

Last night 1 NEWS revealed as many as 16 high risk offenders had been placed in one street.

It's created significant safety concerns for many in the area, including local businesses and schools.

"While that placement is deemed to be the most suitable to keep the public safe, we will keep them there," they said.