TODAY |

No hope of Pacific travel bubble before Christmas - Chris Hipkins

Source: 

A travel bubble with the Cook Islands will not be in place before Christmas.

The “public health risk” was at the lower end, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, Te Marae Ora, said. Source: istock.com

New Zealand officials travelled to the Cook Islands last month to investigate a possible travel bubble.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said preliminary advice suggested they were confident with the border restrictions in place.

However, he said work still needed to be done on testing and contact tracing.

"In the event that someone over there who's come from New Zealand tested positive, what would they need in terms of testing, what would they need in terms of contact tracing, what support would they need from us, what would our standard operating procedure be?" he said.

"If they ended up having to deal with a small outbreak over there, what would their expectations be of New Zealand in terms of repatriating New Zealanders who were on holiday over there?"

Hipkins said a timeline on the next steps will be made public before Christmas.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Travel
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Three-month-old baby girl dies after car clips ditch, rolls in Northland
2
Handler of police dog shot in Northland 'with him the whole time'
3
'Born to make a difference' - Law student raised in state care rises up to heal generations of hurt
4
Man, woman sought by police after 37-year-old man shot dead north of Auckland
5
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:39

Pilot who helped rescue people from Whakaari/White Island feels he's been labelled a criminal

02:14

Thousands of Kiwi homeowners risk soaring insurance bills, or no cover at all, if sea levels rise
01:07

PM says raising concern with China over doctored image was 'a matter of principle'

'Feelings rather than facts' - National, ACT respond to Govt’s climate emergency declaration