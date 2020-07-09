'No higher calling' - Police Commissioner chokes up during funeral for killed officer Matthew Hunt

Constable Matthew Hunt has been remembered as an "ordinary person doing extraordinary things" at his funeral by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Mr Coster was briefly overcome with emotion during today's service at Auckland's Eden Park.

"There's no higher calling than to service, protect and care for others," Mr Coster said.

"Policing is defined by service to the community. Like his colleagues, Matt was an ordinary person doing extraordinary things."

He promised Mr Hunt's family that he would never be forgotten by the New Zealand Police family.

"We together will never forget him. We will continue to honour his life... we will honour it for generations to come," Mr Coster said.

Tributes have also come from Sergeant Dean Taylor, Mr Hunt's former supervisor at the Orewa police station, and several of Mr Hunt's friends.

The police officer has been remembered as a good friend, a handsome young man and "immaculate" and precise.

Mr Hunt died on June 19, when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Another officer and a member of the public were injured.