No further Covid-19 infections in New Zealand, as country prepares to move to Alert Level 2

No further people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield also reported no further deaths in the country today. Source: 1 NEWS

There were also no further deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 21.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update today, as the country prepares to move into Alert Level 2 on Thursday.

The total number of cases in New Zealand remains at 1497, made up of 1147 confirmed and 350 probable cases.

Two people are in hospital, one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals in Auckland. Neither person is in intensive care.

Professor Hendy is warning that the true numbers from New Zealand’s Level 3 lockdown will only be known later this week. Source: Breakfast

Now, 1398 people have recovered, up by 12 on yesterday and representing 93 per cent of the total cases in New Zealand.

Yesterday, over 2800 Covid-19 tests were carried out, adding to a total of more than 197,000 in New Zealand.

There are still 16 significant clusters of the virus, four of which are closed.

Dr Bloomfield concluded his update thanking nurses for their efforts amid the pandemic, today - International Nurses Day.

"We are celebrating our nurses now more than ever. It's very clear that having a good, strong, well-trained nursing workforce improves health outcomes for individuals, our whānau and communities and every day nurses have played a critical role as part of our Covid response over the last few months."

