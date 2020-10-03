TODAY |

No funding boost for racing industry under National's new policy

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party has thrown their support behind New Zealand's racing industry but without any financial boost in the party's latest policy announcement. 

Judith Collins has announced the National Party's racing industry policy. Source: 1 NEWS

Leader Judith Collins made the announcement today, alongside National party spokesperson Ian McKelvie, that if elected a National-led government would help to bring back Trackside radio after was canned in another fatal blow by Covid-19 in May. 

"We have the best breeders, the best trainers, the best strappers, the best jockeys and the best supporters in the world. We want to ensure they’re operating in an industry that can set them up for success on the world stage," says McKelvie. 

With plans to repeal the Resource Management Act, this would be replaced by a new legislation catering specifically to the racing industry to ensure better growth and an improvement to racing industry infrastructure. 

Other policies announced by the party include: 

  • Providing support for establishing "racing centres for excellence. 
  • Introduce the Racing Industry Act to ensure addequate appointments made to the boards of TAB and Racing New Zealand.
  • Provide the opportunity for featured racing events to take place in the New Zealand Tourism Festival. 
  • Include racing and breeding industries under their proposed Primary Sector Visa to fast-track the arrival of skilled workers. 
  • Review tax rules surrounding bloodstock. 

New Zealand's racing industry directly employs over 15,000 Kiwis around the country and generates over $1.6 billion to the economy each year. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Donald Trump heading to military hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis
2
President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
3
Hundreds of sites to open for advance voting from today
4
World reacts to Trump's Covid-19 infection with shock, sympathy and mockery
5
South Island in for downpour and wild winds as the weekend begins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hundreds of sites to open for advance voting from today

Hemp, curry and asparagus in the mix at ice cream awards
03:35

Passionate egg cup enthusiast ready to take collection of over 10,000 on the road
00:45

'It's seriously needed' - NZ First pledge expansion of free dental care