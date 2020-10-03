No funding boost for racing industry under National's new policy

The National Party has thrown their support behind New Zealand's racing industry but without any financial boost in the party's latest policy announcement.

Judith Collins has announced the National Party's racing industry policy. Source: 1 NEWS

Leader Judith Collins made the announcement today, alongside National party spokesperson Ian McKelvie, that if elected a National-led government would help to bring back Trackside radio after was canned in another fatal blow by Covid-19 in May.

"We have the best breeders, the best trainers, the best strappers, the best jockeys and the best supporters in the world. We want to ensure they’re operating in an industry that can set them up for success on the world stage," says McKelvie.

With plans to repeal the Resource Management Act, this would be replaced by a new legislation catering specifically to the racing industry to ensure better growth and an improvement to racing industry infrastructure.

Other policies announced by the party include:

Providing support for establishing "racing centres for excellence.

Introduce the Racing Industry Act to ensure addequate appointments made to the boards of TAB and Racing New Zealand.

Provide the opportunity for featured racing events to take place in the New Zealand Tourism Festival.

Include racing and breeding industries under their proposed Primary Sector Visa to fast-track the arrival of skilled workers.

Review tax rules surrounding bloodstock.