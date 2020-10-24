No firearm found in hunt for suspected person carrying gun in West Auckland

Police today searched an area of West Auckland after receiving reports of a person holding a gun inside a vehicle.
Armed police search an area in West Auckland after receiving reports of a person holding a gun inside a vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
Officers investigated the area as a precaution, a police spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS.
However, they later said no firearm or any other items of concern were found.
A member of the public told 1 NEWS armed police, as well as the police eagle helicopter, had been sighted along View Road in Henderson.