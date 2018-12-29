TODAY |

'No excuses' accepted as Maritime NZ targets boaties in safety campaign

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice

A "no excuses" approach is being taken as Maritime New Zealand targets boaties in its latest safety campaign.

Harbourmasters around the country are issuing instant fines to those who break the rules around lifejackets and speed.

Councils nationwide are carrying out random checks as part of Maritime New Zealand's "No Excuses" campaign.

Auckland maritime officer Kain Grant says no matter where you are in New Zealand you either have to have lifejackets on board, or be wearing them, and make sure you have enough on board for all sizes and ages.

Boaties face spot fines of up to $300 for breaking the rules over things like speeding and lifejackets.

And if the gear is not up to scratch the harbourmasters can even sell you one. 

"We have, I guess, a risk demographic that has existed for a long time. That's the older age males, so males over 40 years of age seem to feature in our fatalities more often than not," Baz Kirk of Maritime NZ said.

On average around 20 people are killed in recreational boating accidents each year in New Zealand, most of them on coastal waters. And up to two-thirds of those lives could have been saved if people were wearing life jackets.

Figures this year are well down, at four deaths so far.

But Maritime New Zealand says that's still too many. 

"It's definitely a lot of improvement from the last few years. Compliance has almost tripled," Mr Grant said. 

Wellington and Canterbury harbourmasters are also reporting low rates of offending.

Each council will carry out five days of targeted checks over the summer.

But boaties won't get a heads up on the dates.

Harbourmasters nationwide are issuing instant fines to those who break the rules on lifejackets and speed. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
While most are pitching tents at the Cardrona Valley site, some are adopting an eco-friendly approach to camping.
Rhythm and Alps music festival goes eco-friendly
2
A female swimmer was taken to hospital from Whatipu Beach on Auckland's west coast.
Search resumes for 16-year-old swimmer missing at Auckland beach since yesterday
3
Two children escape in dinghy as boat catches fire off Auckland's Waiheke Island
4
Australian woman complains to UN over New Zealand's treatment of non-citizens
5
Rugby league great Andrew Johns reveals recurrent seizures after NSW coffee shop collapse
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Trade Minster Todd McClay has received this welcome news at a Commonwealth gathering in London.

National welcomes TPP tariff cuts, urges Government to push for better access to US
01:38
A female swimmer was taken to hospital from Whatipu Beach on Auckland's west coast.

Search for swimmer missing after entering water at West Auckland beach
00:18
The incident occurred at the intersection of SH 41 and Pukawa Road, in Omori, at 12.10pm.

Two people injured in two-car crash near Taupō
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Hawke's Bay family violence call-outs could double over holidays