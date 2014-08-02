No evidence woman's dog was shot in Auckland park

Despite initial concerns from the public that a woman's dog was shot when she was walking her dog at a park on Auckland's North Shore, there was no bullet detected in an x-ray.

Police sirens Source: Thinkstock

Police were called to Deep Creek Reserve in Torbay where her dog was fatally injured at about 7pm last night.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet in a critical condition but died soon after.

Police have been searched for possible suspects in the reserve on foot and with the assistance of a helicopter.