The no driver electric smart shuttle is unveiled at Christchurch Airport

New Zealand's first fully autonomous Smart Shuttle has been unveiled at Christchurch Airport today.

The electric powered vehicle, worth over $300,000, can carry 15 people and is fully autonomous, meaning there's no steering wheel.

A trial of the shuttle will begin over the next few weeks on private roads and at the airport.

"We can see the potential for driverless vehicles to transform and enhance mobility and transport options on the airport campus," Christchurch chief executive Malcolm Johns said in a statement.

Christchurch Mayor Leanne Dalziel heralded the Smart Shuttle as the "future".

"Autonomous electric vehicles are part of our future. They are coming ready or not and I'd rather be ready," she said.