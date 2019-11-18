No drinks for high flyers as Air NZ Koru Lounge liquour licence at Auckland domestic terminal expires

Source: 1 NEWS

Passengers hoping for a glass of bubbles while waiting for their flights at Air New Zealand's Koru Lounge at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal will be out of luck after the facility's liqour licence expired.

The lounge's license expired last Thursday and Air New Zealand said in a statement that a processing delay is responsible.

Some passengers took to Twitter to air their disappointment.

Those still wanting to get their glass of wine or beer will have to venture in to the airport's regional lounge or turn to non-alcoholic drinks instead.