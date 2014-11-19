'No doubt she can do both' - PM great role-model after pregnancy announcement, Dr Jackie Blue

With the Prime Minister's partner set to take on stay-at-home dad responsibilities, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner says this will pave the way for greater gender equality in New Zealand.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue. Source: Breakfast

Dr Jackie Blue says she was "delighted" for the Prime Minister, following Ms Ardern's announcement she would be giving birth in June.

"She's a great role-model nationally and internationally."

Ms Blue said the news that Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford will be taking over full-time parenting duties when the Prime Minister returns to office would encourage more shared parenting arrangements in New Zealand.

"I actually think her working and her partner staying home is going to be a massive incentive for gender equality in that, in my opinion, one of the drivers for gender equality will be men taking on more responsibility for childcare."

"I think this will just become an amazing example and hopefully become the norm and that is to be applauded and means we are on a faster track to gender equality," Ms Blue said.

As a mother herself, Ms Blue said the biggest challenge for the Prime Minister will be tiredness and that it was likely she would find her prime minister role the easiest of the two.

"It just brings you to your knees having a young baby that the whole world revolves around and to look after its every need - it takes some adjusting to but I absolutely know she's got people around her that will support her.