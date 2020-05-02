With no detailed guidelines from Govt, some businesses begin to plan for Alert Level 2

With no official guidance released in detail on what Alert Level 2 will look like there is hope New Zealand will soon mirror Australia with a further lifting of restrictions.

The lockdown gave gym owner, Rhys Jolly time to work out what sort of business he would have on the other side and he’s come up with a plan.

He’s implemented a system called ‘stay in your lane’ - gym goers are to use their own lane, equipment and the social distancing guidelines.

Gyms will have to stick to strict social distancing rules that will remain in place at Level 2 but it’s not yet known what that will mean for businesses that require closer contact.

Food joints have been able to adapt to the relaxed Level 3 rules but dining in at Level 2 will bring it’s own challenges.

“The restaurant is built for tables, it’s not built for social distancing,” says Michael Hollings of Chow Restaurant.

There will be fewer tables of course and possibly some perspex screens to keep bubbles apart.

“If they are looking a little bit ugly, I’d like to try and funky it up a bit, we’ll try and make it sort of less like a prison,” says Mr Hollings.

Ideas have already started rolling out across the ditch but not everything will be the same as our trans-Tasman neighbours.

There, sports teams are allowed to play and train together but our Level 2 will still require you to stay at least a metre apart.

The same spacing rules will apply at school too, so year groups will go back on different days and there will be staggered break times.

"You can’t underestimate the socialisation aspect of teaching and learning and for their own health and wellbeing. They really need to return - our teachers need to return,” Auckland Grammar Headmaster, Tim O’Connor says.

Every re-opening decision will have to weigh up the economic impact versus the health one - getting people back to work but without risking an outbreak.