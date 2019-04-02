No deaths on New Zealand roads over Easter holiday period

This year's Easter road toll is zero, with no fatal crashes recorded over the Easter holiday period.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
The official Easter holiday period for 2020 began at at 4pm on Thursday April 9 and ended at 6am on Tuesday April 14.
Significantly less traffic was on the roads this Easter due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The only other time no fatal crashes were recorded over the Easter holiday period was in 2012.
Over the Easter holiday period last year four people died in crashes on New Zealand's roads.