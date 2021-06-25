No Covid cases in the community overnight

There have been no new Covid-19 cases in the community overnight, Health Minister Chris Hipkins' office confirmed this morning.

It comes after a traveller on a weekend trip to Wellington tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return to Sydney, sending the capital into Alert Level 2 until at least 11.59pm tomorrow.

New South Wales health officials confirmed last night the man had the more contagious variant, Delta.

Nineteen locations of interest have since been identified by the Ministry of Health.

Four of the man's close contacts have since tested negative for Covid-19.