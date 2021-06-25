TODAY |

No Covid cases in the community overnight

There have been no new Covid-19 cases in the community overnight, Health Minister Chris Hipkins' office confirmed this morning.

Dr Amanda Kvalsvig suggests mandated mask wearing and compulsory QR scanning. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a traveller on a weekend trip to Wellington tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return to Sydney, sending the capital into Alert Level 2 until at least 11.59pm tomorrow.

New South Wales health officials confirmed last night the man had the more contagious variant, Delta.

Traveller with Covid-19 who visited Wellington has Delta variant - NSW officials

Nineteen locations of interest have since been identified by the Ministry of Health.

Four of the man's close contacts have since tested negative for Covid-19.

A further update will be released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon. 

