No Covid-19 update due until Easter Sunday

There won't be a scheduled Covid-19 update today or tomorrow, with the next due on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The Ministry of Health has previously moved to less frequent updates when the only new cases are border cases and expected to continue trickling in.

It had moved to daily updates again after the last community outbreak.

The next update will be provided in a written statement at around 1pm on Sunday and will be shared by 1 NEWS once it's released.

Yesterday five border cases were announced, with 67 active cases of Covid-19 in the country - all in managed isolation or quarantine.

