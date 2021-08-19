No Covid-19 press conference today, figures released online

The latest update in New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak will be released in a statement this afternoon with no press conference by the Ministry of Health scheduled.

Source: 1 NEWS

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay called Friday's drop in cases to 28 "encouraging", down from 49 the day before.

Covid-19 modelling suggested the country was "successful" in breaking the chains of transmission, but she said it's too early to say if the outbreak is contained.

"While this fall in today's numbers is encouraging, we are mindful that these outbreaks can have a long tail, and we can't afford to become complacent," she said on Friday.

The Ministry of Health will release the latest infection information via email around 1pm, and this story will be updated when it comes to hand.