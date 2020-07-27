No Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, two in MIQ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community today, with two in managed isolation as the country rolls out its vaccination programme.

Today's announcement was made by the Ministry of Health via a written statement with the country's total number of active cases now at 51, with one person having recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 128 close contacts linked to the Auckland cluster have been identified, of which 120 have tested negative with the remaining results outstanding.

The number of close contacts linked to Papatoetoe High School sits at 31, with 1423 casual plus contacts as at 8 am today.

Students and stuff are able to return to school from next Monday but need to provide a negative test before they can return to class.

All nine laundry workers from LSG SkyChef have also tested negative. While 387 of the 444 people in the wider working environment also testing negative, with 56 test results still pending.

Further ESR wastewater testing results found no further evidence of Covid-19 in the community.

Nine community testing centres are available throughout Auckland this weekend. In Takanini, Wiri, Otara, Botany, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote.

That's in addition to the designated pop-up at Papaptoetoe High School for staff, students and their families.

The two new cases both arrived in New Zealand in the same travel bubble from the United Arab Emirates on 18 February, testing positive on arrival.

Yesterday, one case in the community was reported from the second family already identified to have Covid-19.

The person had previously returned a negative test, taken on Monday and had been isolating at home.