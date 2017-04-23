 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

share

Source:

NZN

Police have decided not to lay criminal charges in the case of an Auckland school teacher who died after being struck by a boat while ocean swimming.

Leslie Gelberger.

Source: Facebook

Westlake Girls High School maths and science teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head on April 20 and police launched an investigation.

After seeking advice from the Crown Solicitor, police decided there was insufficient evidence to file any criminal charges, says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

Read more: Wife of swimmer found dead in Auckland waters opens up about loss

The swimmer's body was pulled from the water after it was seen by passing ferry passengers off Auckland's North Shore.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We have advised Leslie's family of this outcome and we continue to offer them support as they grieve the loss of much loved husband, father and family member," he said.

The death will now be referred to Maritime New Zealand and the Coroner.

Ports of Auckland had confirmed one of its pilot boats was under police investigation.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:30
3
NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.

West Indies strike late in the final session after brilliant Black Caps innings from NZ pace-man Neil Wagner

4
Police car generic.

Man involved in group altercation dies from his injuries in Hawke's Bay hospital

00:30
5
NZ defeated Samoa 24-12 in their first match at the Dubai Sevens.

Unstoppable Sione Molia powers through several defenders to score stunning NZ Sevens try

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 