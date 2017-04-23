No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Police have decided not to lay criminal charges in the case of an Auckland school teacher who died after being struck by a boat while ocean swimming.

Leslie Gelberger. Source: Facebook

Westlake Girls High School maths and science teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head on April 20 and police launched an investigation.

After seeking advice from the Crown Solicitor, police decided there was insufficient evidence to file any criminal charges, says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

"We have advised Leslie's family of this outcome and we continue to offer them support as they grieve the loss of much loved husband, father and family member," he said.



The death will now be referred to Maritime New Zealand and the Coroner.