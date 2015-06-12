 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


No change to rights for Australians living in New Zealand on the horizon

share

Kim Savage 

1 NEWS Reporter

There will be no pay back any time soon over the changes to rights for New Zealanders living in Australia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee today told a Parliamentary select committee the Government has no plans to follow Australia's lead in making citizenship changes, which across the ditch, have reduced the entitlements New Zealanders receive.

Australia flag

"The actual numbers of Australians living in New Zealand is a very small part of our population and it's our view that taking actions like that would be unnecessarily pernicious given the length of the relationship that we've got and the fact that so many New Zealanders are reliant on the Australian economy for their jobs” said Mr Brownlee.

Statistics New Zealand figures show in the year ended May 2017, 9,510 people migrated from Australian to New Zealand permanently or on a long term basis, the highest figure in more than 10 years.

The Minister told the committee he'd been encouraged by his Australian counterpart's acknowledgment they need to have a greater focus on the impact of their domestic policies on New Zealand citizens living there.

"Scott Morrison the Australian Treasurer was quick to say that the provisions they're applying to foreigners who own property in Australia will not be any different for New Zealanders from Australian citizens. In other words the first primary place of residence won't be caught by their new capital gains tax."

Mr Brownlee said New Zealanders need to remember they can travel to and from work in Australia freely which is a unique situation internationally.

He confirmed the Government would continue the dialogue with Australia but there is unlikely to be any developments before the election.

Related

Australia

Kim Savage

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway


00:28
2
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Video: Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda for training, with Oracle keeping a close eye on the Kiwi syndicate

06:26
3
The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

00:44
4
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

00:21
5
The 25-year-old daredevil nicknamed “The Rubber Kid” pulled off the stunt in his backyard in Palmerston North.

Video: Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood becomes first New Zealander to land double back flip

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.


00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

The referee had to separate the sides as Mexico defeated NZ 2-1.

00:29
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ