No cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Director-General of Health has announced.

The good news comes as all of New Zealand outside Auckland returned to Alert Level 1 today. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the latest figures in Wellington as most of the country returned to Alert Level 1 today, six weeks after a community outbreak of the coronavirus was discovered in Auckland.

Dr Bloomfield added one case has recovered, leaving New Zealand with 61 active cases currently made up of 29 imported cases and the other 32 from the community.

New Zealand’s total number of cases remains at 1464.

There remains three people in hospital, one each in Auckland City, Middlemore and North Shore. None are in intensive care.

There have also been 4003 close contacts identified since the Auckland outbreak in August of which 3992 have been contacted and are either isolating or have isolated.

Yesterday, 3278 tests were carried, bringing New Zealand's total number of tests to date to 917,699.

