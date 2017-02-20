 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'No' - Bill English very clear he won't have any pre-election deal talks with Winston Peters

Breakfast

The Prime Minister is asked about NZ First's possible post-election role following the latest poll result.
Politics

00:17
1
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:53
2
People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.

'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
Dr Craig Deare

Senior security staffer fired after turning on Trump administration

00:08
5
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.


 
