'No' - Bill English stands firm on chances of a pre-election deal with Winston

Prime Minister Bill English says there is no chance of pre-election talks with Winston Peters, but if New Zealanders want Mr Peters in Parliament, National will work with him.

Mr English, speaking this morning to TVNZ's Breakfast programme, said there had been speculation around Mr Peters' role at the last few elections, but National is not looking to make a deal if he becomes kingmaker.

"He's signalled it's unlikely with him either," Mr English said.

However, should voters put him into Parliament, Mr English said National is quite capable of working with him.

"If you needed to, you can work with anyone if thats what the voters tell you is needed for stable government, and the way the world is, I think that's what is needed here," Mr English said.

The discussion comes as the National Party is being buoyed by the latest 1 NEWS Colmar-Brunton poll figures showing strong results for Mr English as preferred Prime Minister. 

He came in at 31 per cent, far ahead of Winston Peters (eight per cent) and Andrew Little (seven per cent), and just five per cent short of where John Key was in November.

In the first political poll of the year, the figures seem to indicate that the transition of leadership from Mr Key to Mr English has gone reasonably well. 

"As long as people can see that the government's stable, supporting the economy and listening to their needs, they're not as concerned about personalities," said Mr English.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

With seven months to go and the gap closing between the two main political blocks, New Zealand could be in for a tight election.

"Right know I know there's a heap of New Zealanders who're looking for something different, looking for an alternative, looking for answers to problems and that's what I'm about," Mr Little said. 

Colmar-Brunton surveyed just over 1000 voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent.

news

