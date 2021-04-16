No arrests yet, but police confirm gang connection to yesterday's shooting at upscale Auckland hotel

No arrests have been made yet, but police say they’re continuing to investigate yesterday’s gang conflict which saw shots fired at an Auckland CBD hotel. They also confirmed the incident is connected to a number of gang-related incidents across the city in the past week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Armed police swarmed the upmarket Sofitel Hotel on Auckland's Viaduct after shots were fired at a lobby at about 9am yesterday in a conflict between members of the Mongols and Head Hunters, authorities said.

Officers later headed to Kupe Street in Ōrākei, heading towards the Ōrākei Marae, as part of their inquiries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said today police had spoken to a number of people and “are following strong lines of inquiry”.

He said the conflict was because of “ongoing issues” between members of the gangs.

It comes after a number of incidents across Auckland between the gangs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this week, five people people connected to the Mongols were arrested following search warrants in Murrays Bay.

All five people were charged with unlawfully possessing explosives, and one person was also charged with the unlawful possession of a pistol.

Sutton said police also believe yesterday’s incident is linked to another firearms incident where shots were fired at the Head Hunters gang pad on Marua Road, Mount Wellington, last weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad