No arrests, as police receive reports of large gatherings in Auckland despite restrictions

Police have issued a reminder that large gatherings are banned, as Auckland entered its first day of Level 3 lockdown restrictions this morning.

Auckland moved to Level 3 restrictions at 6am following the announcement of two new Covid-19 community cases last night. The rest of the country has moved to Level 2 restrictions.

It comes as police today received several reports of large gatherings in Auckland.

Officers across the region are conducting reassurance and visibility patrols and will continue to take an education and encouragement approach, as they did during previous lockdowns.

"There have been no other arrests or warnings in relation to the alert level restrictions that we are immediately aware of, either in Auckland or across the rest of New Zealand," police said today in a press release.

Police have also urged anyone travelling in the next next few hours to delay their travel where possible as traffic continues to increase steadily throughout the day, causing significant delays.

Police said they are actively trying to ease the congestion as quickly as possible.

