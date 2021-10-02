No arrests at Auckland anti-lockdown protest

Police say there here have been no arrests or infringements issued after more than 1000 people turned up to an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland's domain arranged by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

The crowd who gathered in the Auckland Domain at midday on Saturday included gang members and one vehicle had a banner reading: 'Let Freedom Reign'.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they were disappointed that the large gathering at Auckland Domain on Saturday was not in accordance with the health orders.

"While largely peaceful, the gathering of around 1000 people was in breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions, which limit gatherings to weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people."

Police said at this stage there have been no arrests or infringement notices issued.

"However, the lack of the participants staying two metres apart is a concern. Police are now considering prosecution options. Police respect the lawful right to protest, however in the current environment, such a gathering poses a serious risk to those present, police staff and the wider community.

"While many attendees did wear masks and attempt to distance, many more of those gathered today failed to wear a face covering or maintain social distancing - an undertaking given to police by organisers earlier in the week."

Aucklanders gather for an anti-lockdown rally hosted by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland mayor Phil Goff believes most people will be angry that Tamaki went ahead with the protest.

Goff said more than a million Aucklanders have been following the rules in an effort to get out of lockdown.

He said they won't be happy that Tamaki thinks he is above the law and can ignore the health orders.

Police said they took a "prevention-first" approach to the gathering, by engaging with organisers ahead of Saturday, and then deploying staff to monitor the situation.