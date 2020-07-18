TODAY |

No ammonia leak after fire call to Mataura's paper mill housing toxic ouvea premix

Jared McCulloch, Otago Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Investigators have found there is no ammonia gas leak at Mataura's old paper mill, where toxic ouvea premix is stored, following an incident this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The smelter's owner was meant to remove the dross over a six year period. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS the sprinkler system at the paper mill was activated by the frost, which was thought to have put the premix in contact with water.

The premix, a by-product of the Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, lets off ammonia gas when wet.

Two fire trucks from Mataura and a command unit from Invercargill were called to the scene just after midday today.

Investigators went in to conduct gas readings and found no ammonia gas leak.

The road surrounding the building was closed for some time but has since reopened.

New Zealand
Southland
Jared McCulloch
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand
2
First official photos released from Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day
3
Australian Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20
4
Winston Peters outlines NZ First achievements opposing 'woke pixie dust' in Government, announces election promises
5
'Keep disrespecting my name' - Laumape hits back at critics after Hurricanes heroics
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ministry of Health puts $200k towards groups helping people with mental health and addiction issues post-lockdown
14:43

Full interview: Winston Peters denies Ihumātao deal in fiery exchange on Q+A

Police seeking sightings of man missing from West Auckland for more than a week
16:45

This generation's nuclear-free moment 'actually the economy', Judith Collins says