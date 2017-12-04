'No I am not engaged' – Jacinda Ardern dismisses engagement speculation giving 'not very romantic' explanation for what caused it

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has used a post-Cabinet media briefing to address speculation that she become engaged to her partner Clarke Gayford.

The speculation began when eagle eyed watchers saw that Ms Ardern was wearing a ring on her ring finger during a Facebook live last night, speculation she was keen to shut down at the beginning of her media stand-up today.

"I thought I would upfront address the speculation in the gallery this afternoon over my Facebook live and the issue of where my ring was placed during that Facebook live.

"I'm happy to confirm that I have eczema on my left hand which causes me to rotate where I wear my beautiful onyx ring and so no I am not engaged," she said holding up her hand to display the ring.