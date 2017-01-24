No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

From "Uncle Tom" to "toothless sheep", the name-calling and claws were out during a vicious verbal catfight between rookie politician Gareth Morgan and veteran politician Winston Peters at Ratana Marae.

Today it was the turn of opposition party leaders to speak at the annual commemorations just south of Whanganui.

Mr Morgan of The Opportunities Party traded verbal blows with Mr Peters.

"I cannot understand why Maori don't stand up and call Winston out for being nothing more than an Uncle Tom and an envoy of the Kiwi not iwi fringe," Mr Morgan said in his speech.

Mr Peters told the audience: "It's a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep."

Mr Morgan said: "His cheshire cat grin cannot hide the fact that New Zealand First is selling Maori down the river."

Mr Peters told reporters: "It's a disgrace."

Mr Morgan was at the event after Ratana votes for his new Opportunities Party, and says Maori should cry foul against New Zealand First.

"It seems to be that Peters gets away with this anti-Treaty stuff because he is Maori. The old adage that you can't be racist against your own race, I don't accept that excuse," Mr Morgan said.

Mr Peters hit back at the media, saying we shouldn't report Mr Morgan's comments.

"He's desperate for publicity and I can guarantee, given the character of the New Zealand media that they'll give it to him," Mr Peters said.

Morgan calls for upper house

Mr Morgan also told his Ratana audience that Parliament should introduce an upper house, a bit like Britain's House of Lords.

But Labour would rather see money going into building houses.

"I'll keep my focus on the government. In the end what has to change if we want to make a difference for Maori," Mr Little said.