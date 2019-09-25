NIWA staff showcase stunning images across New Zealand for annual photography awards

A NIWA ecologist's photograph of the sky across Castle Hill, in the Waimakariri Basin, has won him an award in the annual NIWA Photography Awards.

The awards, which has NIWA environmental scientists compete across seven different categories, attracted more than 400 entries, NIWA said in a statement.

NIWA freshwater ecologist Shannan Crow took home the People's Choice award for his photograph, which he named 'The Centre of the Milky Way aligned with the Centre of Castle Hill'. Mr Crow also won in the Our Places category for his photo 'A Battle between the sun and Northwesterly Storm over the Southern Alps'.

A Battle between the sun and Northwesterly Storm over the Southern Alps. Source: NIWA / Shannan Crow

Specialist diver Crispin Middleton also took home two prizes - including the Freshwater and Our Work categories - for his photographs, named 'Bees and Mosquito Larvae', and a photograph of a NIWA team preparing to beach seine to sample snapper in the Far North.

Bees and Mosquito Larvae. Source: NIWA / Crispin Middleton

Hydrodynamics technician Jochen Bind won the Our People section with an image of marine ecology technician Sam Parkes preparing anchors for sea level and wave monitoring equipment in Tonga.

Shantanu Patke won the Emerging Photographer award for a photo showing a kea in flight and Sarah Searson won the Special Award for a photograph looking through a port hole.