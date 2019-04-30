TODAY |

NIWA research ship leaves on six-week voyage to Antarctica

A NIWA research ship is leaving on a six-week voyage to Antarctica, making it one of the few full scientific expeditions to the continent since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The flagship vessel Tangaroa leaves Wellington this afternoon with 20 science staff and 19 crew on board.

The focus of the research is to understand key processes that drive the environment and Oceanography of the Ross Sea and the potential impacts of climate change.

Scientists will be looking at microscopic marine algae, water chemistry and oceanography, sampling fish and finding out more about the distribution of whales.

