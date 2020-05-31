NIWA releases outlook for coming winter months

New Zealand can expect periodic heavy rainfall events in the coming months, particularly in eastern areas, according to the NIWA’s latest seasonal climate outlook.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

It comes after floods in Canterbury in May, with NIWA saying heavy rain events in the next three months could be similarly caused by atmospheric rivers making landfall.

Meanwhile, rainfall is about equally likely to be near normal or above normal in the north and east of the North Island, and the west of the South Island. Near normal rainfall is most likely across all other regions.

Rainfall forecast map for seasonal climate outlook July to September 2021. Source: NIWA

Additionally, despite a recent polar blast that saw parts of Wellington and the South Island turn into snowy winter wonderlands, NIWA said temperatures remain very unlikely to be colder than average for the next three months. However, occasional cold snaps and frosts will occur.

“Above average temperatures are most likely for the east and west of the South Island with about equal chances for above average or near average temperatures elsewhere,” NIWA said.

Temperature forecast map for seasonal climate outlook July to September 2021. Source: NIWA

"Air pressure is predicted to be lower than normal in the New Zealand region, particularly to the west of the country. This is expected to be associated with more westerly and northeasterly quarter winds than normal through the season."