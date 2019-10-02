NIWA meteorologist enlists colleagues for clever weather forecast marriage proposal

A NIWA meteorologist had "butterflies in his stomach" today as he proposed during a mock video broadcast to his girlfriend of four years.

Ben Noll dreamed up the engagement idea a few weeks ago and, with the help of colleagues today, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Kate Javier.

"My heart was certainly racing but I'm happy to have kept my composure," he says.

The event unfolded this morning at the NIWA media centre as Ms Javier was visiting the studio as part of a planned work outreach with several clients.

Mr Noll says he was "offering to show them how a video is done" when he seized the moment to invite his girlfriend in front of the camera.

He went on to forecast "a big event", saying he needed his girlfriend to come up to help him to determine if "the prediction will come true".

With his workmates in on the plan, he said the proposal went smoothly and as hoped.

"I needed several hands on deck to make this happen with general flawlessness," Mr Noll said of his colleagues.

The couple embraced after a successful "yes" from the bride-to-be.