Nivea sunscreen slammed online with angry sunburnt customers saying it simply doesn't work

Angry consumers are lashing out at Nivea after becoming sunburned despite using the company's sunscreen.

Nivea sunscreen products criticised for being ineffective online. Source: 1 NEWS

Complaints have appeared online saying the Nivea range of sunscreens, which is understood to have changed its formula in recent months, simply does not protect skin from the sun.

Posting on productreview.com.au, consumers are calling for a recall of the product.

"I applied sunscreen liberally and as directed, reapplying. I was only in the sun for a small amount of time and was burnt to a crisp! I have never burned using other sunscreen brands. Not happy!!" wrote one.

"This is the most useless product. It does not work. The first time we used this product we applied at home 20 mins before sun exposure - went to the beach for 1 1/2 hours and returned home to find ourselves sunburnt," said another.

Similar complaints have been filed on the company's Facebook page, and the company has replied asking the complainants about the batch number and the exact product.

Nivea's parent company Beiersdorf was contacted for comment yesterday but has not responded.

It comes as Wellington woman Mikayla Brown told Newshub her two-year-old son suffered burns and blisters while on holiday in Brisbane, after applying Nivea 50+ Sunscreen Spray multiple times throughout the day.

"We saw that he (son Carter) started burning up about 1pm on Sunday and I thought I would smother him in sunblock and that just didn't work at all," Ms Brown said.

"When he woke up the next day I thought he had got into some kind of gel and put it all over his face… then I touched it and he said 'ow mummy' and I realised it was a big blister."

Have you or your family or friends suffered anything similar while using Nivea sunscreen?